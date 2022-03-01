Union Bank of India, Ambit Finvest tie-up for co-lending to MSMEs

This tie-up will enable underwriting for enterprises in 11 states that are currently covered by Ambit Finvest. “Ambit Finvest is delighted to be partnering with Union Bank of India, in increasing the reach of credit to service the needs of the MSME segment. With this alliance, Ambit Finvest and Union Bank of India aim to facilitate speedy disbursal of credit across different geographies," said Sanjay Dhoka, COO and CFO, Ambit Finvest.