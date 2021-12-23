Union Bank of India launches more dedicated MSME branches

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
These branches will offer customers choice of best-in-class product basket such as MSME loans, deposits, forex services, LC/BG, credit cards, insurance products, among others
MUMBAI: Public sector lender Union Bank of India on Thursday launched redesigned MSME branches called ‘Union MSME First Branch’ at 20 additional locations across the country, taking the total to 25 sites.
These branches were launched by Nitesh Ranjan, executive director of the bank.
“Continuing the ever-increasing aspiration of delivering maximum value to its customers, these branches will have supreme focus on providing customized service to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) efficiently. Union Bank of India plans to scale up its redesigned branches to 50 locations across India by March 2022," the lender said in a statement.
The branches launched on Thursday are at Ludhiana, Noida, Jamshedpur, Morvi, Kakinada, Panipat, Jaipur, Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Surat, Indore, Kolkata, Raipur, Nasik, Pune, Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam, Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Ernakulam.
The bank added that these branches will offer customers choice of its best-in-class product basket, including MSME loans, deposits, forex services, LC/BG, credit cards, insurance products, among others. Moreover, all the redesigned Union MSME First branches will have dedicated relationship managers who will work closely with customers to fulfil their banking needs.
“With the sole focus on MSME customers, Union MSME First branches will enable faster loan approvals. This priority initiative extends the bank’s MSME development process with a deep commitment to customers’ priorities and digital processes," it said.
