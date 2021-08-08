Union Bank of India uses newly-launched e-Rupi for vaccination drive

On 2 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new digital payment system that can ensure that financial aid, including state benefits and charitable contributions, is used only for the intended purpose. The e-Rupi payment system, developed by NPCI, can be used to send funds to a beneficiary’s mobile phone for a specific purpose in the form of a quick response code or a text-based e-voucher. This can then be used to purchase specified goods or services, ensuring that the funds are used for the intended purpose.

