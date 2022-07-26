Union Bank solution for bad loan management attracts rival banks3 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 11:11 PM IST
Lender plans massive mission to clean up stressed assets through a bad loan management system
MUMBAI : State-run Union Bank of India is looking at a massive push to clean up stressed assets through a bad loan management system that has drawn interest from rival banks, including those in the private sector, chief executive A. Manimekhalai said in an interview.