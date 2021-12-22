Union Cabinet approves signing of MoU between ICAI and Polish Chamber of Statutory Auditors

OPEN APP
The ICAI is a statutory body established under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountants in India.
 1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 07:34 PM IST Swati Luthra

  • The MoU between ICAI and PIBR, Poland, intends to strengthen the footing of the organization in Europe by providing prospects for the ICAI Members to get professional opportunities in Poland in short to long term future

NEW DELHI : The Union Cabinet on Wednesday  approved the signing of two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The first MoU was signed between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Polish Chamber of Statutory Auditors (PIBR) to establish mutual co-operation in the areas of Member Management, Professional Ethics, Technical Research, CPD, Professional Accountancy Training, Audit Quality Monitoring, Advancement of Accounting Knowledge, Professional and Intellectual Development. 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountants in India. The MoU between ICAI and PIBR, Poland, intends to strengthen the footing of the organization in Europe by providing prospects for the ICAI Members to get professional opportunities in Poland in short to long term future. 

The second MoU was signed between Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Competition Commission of Mauritius (CCM) for promotion and strengthening of co-operation in competition law and policy. 

The MoU aims to promote and strengthen cooperation in matters of competition law and policy through exchange of information, sharing of best practices and capacity building initiatives. 

It is expected to address anti-competitive restraints that affect international trade, improve enforcement of the Competition Act, 2002 by CCI, promote understanding of competition policy and bring diplomatic benefits.

