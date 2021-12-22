Union Cabinet approves signing of MoU between ICAI and Polish Chamber of Statutory Auditors

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountants in India. The MoU between ICAI and PIBR, Poland, intends to strengthen the footing of the organization in Europe by providing prospects for the ICAI Members to get professional opportunities in Poland in short to long term future.

