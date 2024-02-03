Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacts to Paytm controversy: 'Being FinTech doesn't absolve anybody from...'
While reacting on the PayTM controversy, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar reportedly said the regulator has an absolute authority to regulate an entity.
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar reportedly reacted to the latest controversy on PayTm and said on Saturday that being a fintech or a technology company does not exempt any entity from regulatory oversight.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message