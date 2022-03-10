Union minister to inaugurate Steel Week at EXPO 2020 Dubai

Union minister to inaugurate Steel Week at EXPO 2020 Dubai1 min read . 09:52 PM IST
- Senior officials from Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi, to explore investment opportunities in Indian steel sector will meet the delegates
Union Steel Minister, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, will inaugurate the 'Steel Week' at the Indian Pavilion at EXPO 2020, Dubai on Friday.
Singh will lead the delegation, accompanied by Senior Officials from the leading steel producers including SAIL, JSW, JSPL, Tata Steel, and AM/NS India.
Senior officials from Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi, to explore investment opportunities in Indian steel sector will meet the delegates. The meetings of senior officials from Dubai Chamber of Commerce, UAE-based steel producers & steel user companies have been lined up to explore opportunities for collaboration of Indian steel companies and to showcase investment opportunities in India.
A special session on the ₹6,322 crore Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Specialty Steel is also scheduled during the week.
The delegation will also visit prominent country pavilions.
Singh met representatives from the PIO Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Indian Business & Professional Council, comprising members from leading industries in the UAE on Thursday. This meeting was followed by a meeting with representatives from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority at their headquarters.
Ambassador of India to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, received the Union Steel Minister.
The weeklong event, culminating on 17th March 2022, will highlight the expertise of the Steel sector in India and showcase an array of opportunities as well as business potential in India’s steel sector.
