New Delhi: The union ministry of housing and urban affairs is working on a plan to ensure local municipal bodies pay up the ₹3,000 crore they owe state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a debt that threatens to erode its finances.

EESL supplies of technology and energy efficient products to local bodies.

As part of this exercise, the Union power ministry has asked Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh to clear dues to EESL for setting up LED street lights, said persons aware of the development.

The urban affairs ministry is preparing a mechanism where states could deduct the dues payable from the future allocation of funds to municipal bodies from central grant support.

Power minister Raj Kumar Singh said his ministry is pursuing the matter with the states.

“EESL got into agreements with municipal bodies. Several municipal bodies are in a bad shape financially despite getting huge grants, so they were not able to make ends meet. They were not able to pay EESL what they had to pay. The model which EESL followed was used to put the upfront money in changing the lightings and pumping systems. And the municipal bodies were supposed to pay that in instalments from the savings which they would make in power costs. The savings in power costs are huge —almost 40-50%. The model was okay, the only thing was the lack of discipline in municipal bodies," Singh told Mint.

“So whatever saving was there in power costs, that was not transferred to EESL. So, EESL did not get paid and it has outstandings of around ₹3,000-odd crore," he added.

As of 31 December 2022, its trade receivables consisting of dues from various government bodies and urban local bodies stood at ₹4,036.05 crore, according to its financial results for the quarter-ending December.

As of December 2022 the company estimated that it created an ‘Expected Credit Loss (ECL) of ₹32.44 crore in the October-December quarter and ₹76.21 crore during the April-December quarter.

In its financial results, the company said: “The company is actively pursuing/following up for the recovery of dues under trade receivable with the support of various stakeholders including the administrative ministry and is confident of recovery of these dues as these are mainly from various government agencies."

The company did not respond to queries till press time.

Power minister Singh also said the ministry has told EESL to enter into agreements with state government departments rather than with municipal bodies.

EESL is a joint venture of state-run power sector majors NTPC, Power Grid Corp, Power Finance Corp and REC Ltd.

Under the Street Lighting National Programme, EESL replaces conventional street lights with LEDs at its own costs (without any need for municipalities to invest) and the consequent reduction in energy and maintenance cost of the municipality is used to repay EESL over a period of time.

The contracts that EESL enters into with municipalities are for around seven years where it not only guarantees a minimum energy saving (of typically 50%) but also provides free replacements and the maintenance of the street lights at no additional cost to the municipality.

Till date, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd has installed over 11 million LED street lights across urban India.

According to the company website, it has resulted in estimated energy savings of 7.72 billion kWh per year with avoided peak demand of 1,286 MW, emission reduction of around 5.32 million tonnes of CO2 per year and estimated annual savings of ₹5,395 crore in the electricity bills of municipal bodies.