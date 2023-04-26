States told to settle dues to body that lights up streets1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:23 PM IST
As part of this exercise, the Union power ministry has asked Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh to clear dues to EESL for setting up LED street lights, said persons aware of the development.
New Delhi: The union ministry of housing and urban affairs is working on a plan to ensure local municipal bodies pay up the ₹3,000 crore they owe state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a debt that threatens to erode its finances.
