New Delhi: Japanese retailer Uniqlo on Wednesday announced the opening of its new store in Chandigarh on 29 September.

“In July, Uniqlo opened its doors to customers in Lucknow and is now accelerating a push into another northern city, Chandigarh. This new store will also serve as a hub and have access to markets of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir," the retailer said.

The store is set to come up in Nexus Elante Mall, Chandigarh. The Uniqlo store will be spread over two floors with a total sales area of approximately 15,000 sq ft.

“We remain committed to being an integral part of India’s retail growth and to make LifeWear accessible to all. This fall season, we are thrilled to be entering a new market, Chandigarh. We believe that this cosmopolitan city has great potential, and we look forward to serving more customers from this region," said Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, Uniqlo India.

The store will offer the entire range of fall and winter products for men, women, kids and babies, such as its Ultra Light Down (ULD), HEATTECH garments, recycled fleece and flannel, among other collections offered by the brand.

Uniqlo opened its first store in India in October 2019 in the capital city of New Delhi, and now has a total of six stores in Delhi-NCR. In July last year, the apparel retailer announced the launch of its official online store in India.

Globally, Uniqlo continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world’s most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has a total of more than 2,300 stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America.