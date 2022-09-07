Uniqlo set to open store in Chandigarh1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 12:06 PM IST
This new store will also serve as a hub and have access to markets of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Uniqlo said
New Delhi: Japanese retailer Uniqlo on Wednesday announced the opening of its new store in Chandigarh on 29 September.