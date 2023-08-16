Japanese retailer Uniqlo is expanding its presence beyond northern India, with two new stores scheduled to open in Mumbai later this year, said a top company executive. This expansion will bring its total store count to 12.

“So today, the important information is about Mumbai opening—the first store in Mumbai will come up in Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, on 6 October. We will be opening one more store around the same time at Oberoi Mall, Mumbai. So, originally, our focus on north India was aimed at establishing high-quality stores, streamlined operations and nurturing talent," Tomohiko Sei, chief executive officer, Uniqlo India, said.

The upcoming stores represent the latest phase in Uniqlo’s strategic expansion endeavours in India. Presently, the retailer has 10 operational stores, having made its foray into India in 2019. The majority of these establishments are situated in Delhi-NCR, supplemented by one each in Lucknow, Chandigarh and Punjab’s Zirakpur.

Uniqlo, which is part of Japan’s largest fashion group Fast Retailing, was among the most prominent brands to enter India under the foreign direct investment policy which encourages single-brand retailers to own and operate the business here.

“Over the past few years, we have built a robust retail landscape in the North and we are now ready for expansion in the West, making our LifeWear collection accessible to more customers in India,“ Sei said during a virtual interview.

Uniqlo’s expansion strategy primarily concentrates on large metros with a particular focus on Mumbai for the near term, Sei added. “Obviously, we are looking at tier-1 and metro cities. So far, we want to focus on the Mumbai business itself. Our purpose is not just on expanding the business, but we wish to bring our LifeWear concept to the Indian consumer. We are always looking for new markets, and store openings, but for now, I can say we will be focusing more on Mumbai."

Competition in India’s apparel sector has escalated with brands like H&M strategically outlining expansion blueprints, and Gap reentering the market in partnership with Reliance Retail Ltd earlier this year.

In FY22, Uniqlo India’s income surged 64% from a year ago to ₹391 crore, data sourced from financial intelligence platform Tofler showed. The retailer is yet to disclose its FY23 financials. Uniqlo is widely known for its casual clothing and warm fleece jackets.

“In Delhi, growth is very good; in Lucknow also sales are increasing. In the Punjab area, we are in Elante Mall in Chandigarh, and every month it is grossing very well."

Meanwhile, Uniqlo is also actively looking at more production partners as it plans to ramp up sourcing from India, Sei said.

To be sure, Uniqlo had been sourcing cotton shirts, inner-wear and loungewear from India even before it established retail operations here.

“Our manufacturing in India started even before our retail business. Since our store opening in India, we have increased the pace of manufacturing. The concept of the business is not just to make money via retail; we also want to increase high-quality jobs in India. Product manufacturing in India is one of the pillars of our business here. So we are looking for many partners in India," he added.