Uniqlo’s Mumbai push: Two new stores in October2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 11:49 PM IST
The first store in Mumbai will come up in Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, on 6 October, while the second one will open up around the same time at Oberoi Mall
Japanese retailer Uniqlo is expanding its presence beyond northern India, with two new stores scheduled to open in Mumbai later this year, said a top company executive. This expansion will bring its total store count to 12.
