Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., parent company of global apparel retailer Uniqlo, on Tuesday committed approximately Rs22 crore (or $3 million) to accelerate provision of medical equipment in the country and provide assistance to families in need as India battles a surge in covid-19 cases.

Fast Retailing will donate Rs10 crore to two non-profit organizations, GiveIndia and the Akshaya Patra Foundation. In addition, plans are underway to provide more than 600,000 Uniqlo AIRism masks to frontline workers, the retailer said in a statement.

Through GiveIndia, funds will be utilized for the immediate provision of medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in states seeing severe cases. Funds will also be used to provide cash relief for families that have lost members, it added.

The donation to the Akshaya Patra Foundation will be used to provide cooked meals and dry ration supplies to low-income daily wage workers impacted by the ongoing wave, the company said. The donation of Uniqlo AIRism masks by Fast Retailing will be distributed to front-line workers and those providing essential services, it added.

"Fast Retailing is committed to helping the people of India, especially at this critical time. This is an emergency that requires global solidarity, and we hope that our contribution will support the immediate needs of those on the ground and help put the country on track to recovery," said Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of Fast Retailing.

Uniqlo opened its first store in the country in October 2019. It now operates six stores in India. The company also set up a production liaison office in September 2016, working with manufacturers in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.