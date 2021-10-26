Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Unitech case: Delhi Police conducts raids at 37 locations in Rajasthan, Haryana

Unitech case: Delhi Police conducts raids at 37 locations in Rajasthan, Haryana

Evidence in the form of mobile phones and documents have been seized by the police.
1 min read . 06:38 AM IST Livemint

A total of 37 teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch conducted these raids today.

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday conducted search and seizure operations at 37 different locations in the national capital, Haryana and Rajasthan in connection with the Unitech case.

An FIR was registered on October 12 in Delhi Police Crime Branch under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act after 32 Tihar Jail officials were found to be complicit with former Unitech promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra.

A letter has also been sent to Tihar Jail and the Home Ministry for action to be taken.

According to the police, a total of 37 teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch conducted these raids today. The prominent place includes the residences of Unitech owners Ramesh Chandra, Ajay Chandra, Sanjay Chandra and their employees.

Police informed that search and seizure operation has also been conducted at the residences of jail officials which includes former Superintendent of Tihar Jail, former Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendents, Head Warders, Warders and Contractual Staff of Tihar Jail.

Police further stated that Supreme Court has transferred Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra from Delhi's Central Jail Tihar to Taloja Central Jail of Mumbai and Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, respectively.

Further investigation is underway. 

