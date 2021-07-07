Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Unitech money laundering probe: ED attaches 3 land parcels worth 106 crore

Unitech money laundering probe: ED attaches 3 land parcels worth 106 crore

According to a release by the ED, with this attachment, the total seizer in Unitech money laundering probe reached 537 crore.
1 min read . 06:25 PM IST ANI

Unitech money laundering probe: These parcels had been purchased by two dummy entities of Chandras namely M/s Erode Projects Pvt Limited & M/s Kore communities Pvt Limited from the companies of Unitech Group, the ED said

NEW DELHI : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has provisionally attached 3 land parcels worth 106.08 crore of Unitech Group, situated in Gurugram.

According to a release by the ED, with this attachment, the total seizer in Unitech money laundering probe reached 537 crore.

"These parcels had been purchased by two dummy entities of Chandras namely M/s Erode Projects Pvt Limited & M/s Kore communities Pvt Limited from the companies of Unitech Group," it said.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of various FIRs filed by homebuyers against Unitech Group and its promoters before Delhi Police. The total proceeds of Crime, in this case, is 5063.05 Crore as determined till now, the ED.

"Investigation by ED revealed that the above said parcels were purchased by M/s Erode Projects Pvt Limited & M/s Kore communities Pvt Limited from the proceeds of crime generated out of scheduled offence. Both these companies are controlled by the promoters of Unitech Group and Proceeds of Crime have been transferred to these companies after substantial layering in Singapore and Cayman Island," it said.

On March 4, the ED had conducted a search operation at 35 premises of Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group, and Carnoustie Group located in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai.

"After analysis of the seized records, followed by disclosures of various persons, the above diversion and layering of POC has been unearthed," the release stated.

Earlier, ED had attached immovable properties to the tune of 431 crore, belonging to Trikar Group, Carnoustie Group, and Shivalik Group.

Further investigation is underway.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

