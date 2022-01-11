United Airlines CEO says about 3,000 employees test positive for Covid-19

United Airlines CEO says about 3,000 employees test positive for Covid-191 min read . 07:49 PM IST
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said the company had about 3,000 employees who have currently tested positive for COVID-19
United Airlines Holdings Inc's Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Tuesday that the company had about 3,000 employees who have currently tested positive for COVID-19.
In a note sent to employees, Kirby added that the company is reducing its near-term flight schedule.
