United Airlines CEO says about 3,000 employees test positive for Covid-19

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said the company had about 3,000 employees who have currently tested positive for COVID-19

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

United Airlines Holdings Inc's Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Tuesday that the company had about 3,000 employees who have currently tested positive for COVID-19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

United Airlines Holdings Inc's Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Tuesday that the company had about 3,000 employees who have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a note sent to employees, Kirby added that the company is reducing its near-term flight schedule. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In a note sent to employees, Kirby added that the company is reducing its near-term flight schedule. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial