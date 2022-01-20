United Airlines says omicron variant to slow travel rebound

The Omicron variant has posed an operational challenge for airlines as well as a financial one. Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the Christmas holiday and in the early weeks of the new year as Covid-19 infections thinned out staffing and winter storms further disrupted operations. United had previously said it would pare back its near-term schedule to make sure it had enough staff. The airline said last week that at one point, around a third of its staff at Newark Liberty International Airport had called out sick.