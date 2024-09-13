United Arab Emirates fund in talks to invest in OpenAI

OpenAI is in talks to raise as much as $6.5 billion in a funding round that would value it at $150 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The investment terms are still being completed, the people said. If the startup ends up valued at $150 billion, that would nearly double its $86 billion valuation last year—a sign of continued investor enthusiasm for the potential of generative AI and OpenAI’s leading role in the space.