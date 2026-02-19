United Breweries bags registration for iconic Kingfisher jingle ‘Oo la la la la le o’ — Here's what you need to know

Indian brewing and distillation giant, United Breweries, has successfully secured a sound mark registration for the iconic Kingfisher jingle ‘Oo la la la la le o’, which was associated with the beer maker, reported news portal Bar and Bench on Thursday, 19 February 2026.

According to the news report, the Trade Marks Registry issued the certificate of registration for the sound mark of the Kingfisher jingle, effective from 31 January 2025.

However, the report also mentioned that the sound mark certificate was finally sealed on 5 February 2026 and confirmed that the registration is now valid for the next 10 years and can be renewed thereafter.

Shares of United Breweries closed 0.72% lower at ₹1,603 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,614.60 at the previous market close, according to NSE data.

What is a sound mark? ClearTax data showed that a sound mark, also known as a sound trademark, is ideally a sound represented by musical notes with or without words. A jingle and musical composition or sound can play a significant role in the brand recollection for customers.

Under the Trademarks Rule 2017, the law recognises the sound as a trademark category, and due to these unique sound trademarks, businesses will receive more marketing and branding exclusivity to attract customers.

What was the case? In the case of United Breweries, the sound trademark was filed through a multiclass application under Section 18(2) of the Trade Marks Act as an “Instrumental Melody (Sound Mark),” reported the news portal.

In the filing, the company reportedly also said that they have been using the sound mark since 21 February 1996, in relation to the goods covered under the trademark application.

According to the news portal's report, the sound mark registration covers goods under Class 32 and Class 33, which include the following items —

Under Class 32, goods like beers, non-alcoholic beverages, mineral and aerated waters, fruit beverages and fruit juices, syrups and preparations for making non-alcoholic beverages are classified. While under Class 33, alcoholic beverages (apart from beers) and alcoholic preparations for making beverages are classified.

After the investigation, the Trade Marks Registry reportedly found that there was no identical or similar sound mark. Hence, the application was accepted and advertised under Section 20(1) of the Trade Marks Act before proceeding to registration.

According to the news portal's report, LS Davar & Co. was representing United Breweries in the case.

List of other popular sound marks approved in India 1. The Yahoo yodel

2. The ICICI Bank corporate jingle

3. The Nokia tune

4. The Airtel signature tune

5. The Britannia musical logo