United Breweries bets on premium beer as key states may spoil the summer party
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 17 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryUnited Breweries is investing to expand capacity, particularly for its premium Ultra and Ultra Max brands, even as rising taxes in states like Telangana and Karnataka threaten to slow down demand
United Breweries Ltd., one of India’s largest beer makers, is betting on its premium brands like Kingfisher Ultra to drive growth even as rising taxes in key states, including Telangana, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, threaten to offset a potential boost from a prolonged summer.
