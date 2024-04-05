United Breweries hit with demand order worth ₹264.7 crore from Maharashtra GST dept
UBL said the tax demand order passed by the GST department was for fiscal year 2019-20. Demand was also raised over the non-submission of declaration forms for the concessional tax rate.
United Breweries Ltd (UBL) announced on Friday, April 5, that it had received a tax demand of over ₹263.70 crore, including interest and penalty from the Maharashtra State Goods & Service Tax (GST) Department.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message