United Breweries MD Rishi Pardal resigns; SC stays CCI penalty on cartelization
He resigned on February 16, 2023 and his six months notice period has begun.
United Breweries Limited (UBL), a part of the HEINEKEN company, on Friday announced that the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Rishi Pardal has tendered his resignation. He resigned on February 16, 2023 and his six months notice period has begun.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×