United Breweries MD Rishi Pardal resigns; SC stays CCI penalty on cartelization

Recently, Competition Commission of India (CCI) order of penalty of ₹751.83 crore on Kingfisher beer manufacturer, United Breweries. The competition watchdog found United Breweries Ltd (UBL),Carlsberg India Pvt. and and SABMiller India Ltd for alleged cartelization. CCI found that the companies have engaged in price co-ordination, supply restrictions and market sharing in different states in breach of law, it said. CCI has imposed penalty of Rs120 crore on Carlsberg India. CCI also found that a brewers’ industry body was actively involved in facilitating such cartelization and held it to be in contravention of provisions of the competition law.