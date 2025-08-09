United Site Services, Lenders Re-Engage Advisers for Debt Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Platinum Equity-backed portable toilet company United Site Services is working with advisers as its performance continues to struggle, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The cash-strapped company re-engaged PJT Partners Inc. and Milbank, while a group of lenders has tapped Centerview Partners for debt advice, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. The lender group, which holds more than half of the debt, previously hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, Bloomberg previously reported.

A representative for PJT declined to comment, while representatives for Platinum, Milbank, Centerview and Akin didn’t respond to requests for comment.

United Site Services is running low on cash following weak second-quarter results in which revenue declined 11% year-over-year to $222 million. It also had about $69 million of liquidity in the quarter, Bloomberg reported.

The company inked a debt restructuring last August with an ad hoc group of lenders, which was also advised by Akin. The deal required new money to be injected into the company and changed the priority of repayment for creditors to also include a new second-out loan. Lenders left out of the negotiating group received worse treatment.

The ad hoc lender group has indicated that second-out holders, which are not part of the consortium, will likely get little to no recovery in the event of a restructuring or default, said some of the people.

Platinum, which acquired USS in 2017, transferred its ownership of the company to a continuation fund in 2021, as it performed better-than-expected in the wake of the pandemic.

