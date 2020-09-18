United Spirits appoints Pradeep Jain as new CFO

NEW DELHI : Alcoholic beverages company United Spirits Ltd (USL) on Friday announced the appointment of Pradeep Jain as its chief financial officer effective 1 October.

Sanjeev Churiwala, executive director and current CFO, is set to assume a larger role as regional finance director-APAC within Diageo group that sells top-selling alcohol brands including Smirnoff Vodka and Johnnie Walker scotch whisky.

“As part of the career progression, Mr. Sanjeev Churiwala, executive director & chief financial officer of the company will transition into the role of regional finance director-APAC within Diageo group effective 1 October 2020. Consequently, Mr. Sanjeev Churiwala has submitted his resignation as director, whole-time director and chief financial officer (key managerial personnel) of the company effective end of day 30 September 2020. The board of directors at its meeting held today has accepted his resignation from the aforesaid positions," the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Friday. “In addition to finance, IT and secretarial functions will also report to Mr. Pradeep Jain," USL said in its statement announcing the appointment.

The company also announced the appointment of Anand Kripalu, the managing director and CEO of Diageo India, as the chairman of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team, effective 1 October. He takes over from Sanjeev Churiwala.

