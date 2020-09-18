United Spirits appoints Pradeep Jain as new CFO

United Spirits Ltd on Friday appointed Pradeep Jain as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Jain joined the United Spirits in 2017 as executive vice president – financial planning & reporting & commercial finance. "His holistic and customer-centric approach to problem-solving, thrust on building data-based insights, and relentless pursuit of the ‘people agenda’ has challenged and significantly pushed the performance and capability benchmarks for the team," the company mentioned in the regulatory filing.

In his 29-year long career, Jain held several leadership positions in businesses including Eicher Motors, PepsiCo and Pidilite Industries Limited. An alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce, Jain was an all-India rank holder from the Chartered Accountant batch of 1991. Later, he completed ‘CFO as a Strategic Partner’ — a leadership development program, at Wharton Business School, Philadelphia. Prior to his stint at United Spirits, Jain was the chief financial officer of both the beverages and foods businesses of PepsiCo India.

United Spirits Ltd also announced that its executive director and chief financial officer Sanjeev Churiwala will be elevated to the position of regional finance director – APAC at its parent Diageo.

Churiwala joined the group in 2015 as chief financial officer. He handled finance, IT and secretarial functions in the company. Later, he was promoted to the position of executive director in 2017. "Under his leadership, the operating landscape of the finance function has been completely reshaped. He has also played a key role in transforming business performance and enhancing Company’s external reputation," the company said in BSE filing on Friday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via