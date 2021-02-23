United Spirits initiates strategic review of select popular brands

NEW DELHI: Liquor major United Spirits Ltd on Tuesday said it was initiating a strategic review of select popular brands, as part of its strategy to achieve long-term profitable growth by premiumising the company’s alcoholic beverages portfolio.

USL’s popular portfolio comprises 30 brands. The strategic review will focus on approximately half of this portfolio by volume.

This review will not include the McDowell’s or Director’s Special trademarks, the maker of Black Dog whisky and Smirnoff vodka said in its filing to the exchanges.

To be sure, the popular segment accounted for 28.5% of net sales during the first nine months of the current financial year.

The strategic review is expected to be completed by the end of the 2021 calendar year, the company said.

The move is in line with the company’s plans to premiumize its portfolio with a sharper focus on core and premium brands.

“This review reinforces USL’s & Diageo’s commitment to deliver sustainable long-term growth and improved profitability, through a sharpened focus on core popular and prestige and above brands, including international brands," said Anand Kripalu, Managing Director & CEO, United Spirits Ltd.

