United Spirits initiates strategic review of select popular brands

United Spirits initiates strategic review of select popular brands1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 06:07 PM IST
- USL’s popular portfolio comprises 30 brands. The strategic review will focus on approximately half of this portfolio by volume. This review will not include the McDowell’s or Director’s Special trademarks
NEW DELHI: Liquor major United Spirits Ltd on Tuesday said it was initiating a strategic review of select popular brands, as part of its strategy to achieve long-term profitable growth by premiumising the company’s alcoholic beverages portfolio.
USL’s popular portfolio comprises 30 brands. The strategic review will focus on approximately half of this portfolio by volume.
Financial services platform Fisdom acquires Tax2win1 min read . 05:23 PM IST
Ashok Leyland: Digital innovations helping customers achieve 15% overall savings1 min read . 05:15 PM IST
Is Elon Musk losing his mojo? Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath wonders1 min read . 04:40 PM IST
GameStop shares jump after Reddit legend Keith Gill doubles down1 min read . 04:24 PM IST
Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office
This review will not include the McDowell’s or Director’s Special trademarks, the maker of Black Dog whisky and Smirnoff vodka said in its filing to the exchanges.
To be sure, the popular segment accounted for 28.5% of net sales during the first nine months of the current financial year.
The strategic review is expected to be completed by the end of the 2021 calendar year, the company said.
The move is in line with the company’s plans to premiumize its portfolio with a sharper focus on core and premium brands.
“This review reinforces USL’s & Diageo’s commitment to deliver sustainable long-term growth and improved profitability, through a sharpened focus on core popular and prestige and above brands, including international brands," said Anand Kripalu, Managing Director & CEO, United Spirits Ltd.
Elon Musk loses world's richest title. One tweet costs him $15 billion1 min read . 02:16 PM IST
How to check RailTel IPO share allocation status2 min read . 10:50 AM IST
Punjab govt imposes fresh restrictions amid Covid-19 surge: Details here1 min read . 05:10 PM IST
Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold meeting today on Covid situation2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.