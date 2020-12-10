United Spirits names Hina Nagarajan as next MD and CEO

NEW DELHI : India’s top liquor company United Spirits Ltd (USL) on Thursday named Hina Nagarajan as the company’s next managing director and CEO effective 1 July, 2021 succeeding Anand Kripalu who will step down from the role next year.

Kripalu who joined the company that sells Bagpiper and McDowell's liquor brands in India in May 2014, will step down as MD and CEO and cease to have board responsibilities on June 30, 2021, the company informed the exchanges on Thursday. Effective July 1, 2021, Nagarajan, an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will assume office as the new managing director and chief executive officer of the liquor major, the company said.

During his tenure, Kripalu has led the transformation and growth of United Spirits Limited (USL), with considerable improvement in operating performance, margin growth, working capital and cash generation. Following Diageo’s acquisition of USL in 2013, he led the full integration of USL, reigniting the market’s portfolio strategy, the company said.

Nagarajan is currently managing director, Africa Regional Markets (ARM) at Diageo, USL's parent company.

Prior to joining Diageo, she has spent over three decades in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) businesses holding senior marketing and general management positions at Reckitt Benckiser (RB), Nestle India and Mary Kay India.

“Since joining Diageo in the summer of 2018, she has led Diageo’s ARM comprising operations in Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, the Indian Ocean, Angola and several other countries," the company said.

