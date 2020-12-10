United Spirits names Hina Nagarajan as next MD and CEO

Kripalu who joined the company that sells Bagpiper and McDowell's liquor brands in India in May 2014, will step down as MD and CEO and cease to have board responsibilities on June 30, 2021, the company informed the exchanges on Thursday. Effective July 1, 2021, Nagarajan, an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will assume office as the new managing director and chief executive officer of the liquor major, the company said.