Mumbai Indians high on YouTube engagement despite being knocked out of playoffs

During the season, there are about 30 to 40 individual pieces of content going out daily across its presence on various social media platforms, it said. MI Live, the team’s fan-led digital show available across popular social media platforms attempts to give the fans an opportunity to air their views, showcase their passion in a casual and fun way. In addition to this, the off-season endeavour revolves around reinforcing the bond between the squad and the fans through content, digital and on-ground activations.