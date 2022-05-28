Mumbai Indians high on YouTube engagement despite being knocked out of playoffs

Mumbai Indians high on YouTube engagement despite being knocked out of playoffs1 min read . 12:48 PM IST
- The Indian Premier League team was ranked as the most popular sports brand for March, 2022 on YouTube with 40.7 million engagements
Mumbai Indians has improved its YouTube engagement worldwide despite being knocked out of the playoffs. According to a report by Spanish research agency Deportes & Finanzas, issued earlier this month, the Indian Premier League team was ranked as the most popular sports brand for March, 2022 on YouTube with 40.7 million engagements, beating global brands such as FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, Real Madrid amongst others, the franchise said in a release.
The team, in its release added that it bettered this number by over 50% in April, clocking 66.1 million engagements, clear of second placed Liverpool FC by 16M. It said this combination was of YT Shorts and traditional YT videos and that has led to this consumption on its YouTube channel.
Mumbai Indians has over 30 million fans and continues to grow exponentially. Mumbai Indians continues to be a strong brand to engage with, attributed to strong engagement strategies and creative content, which is interesting and engaging for all cricket fans.
During the season, there are about 30 to 40 individual pieces of content going out daily across its presence on various social media platforms, it said. MI Live, the team’s fan-led digital show available across popular social media platforms attempts to give the fans an opportunity to air their views, showcase their passion in a casual and fun way. In addition to this, the off-season endeavour revolves around reinforcing the bond between the squad and the fans through content, digital and on-ground activations.
The team however was the first team to be knocked out of the IPL 2022 playoffs after losing eight matches in a row. The IPL final is going to be between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals this weekend.