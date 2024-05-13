Companies
Universal Music Group sees India a priority market for expansion
Gaurav Laghate 6 min read 13 May 2024, 05:28 PM IST
SummaryUMG prioritizes India's growth by nurturing local talent, forging strategic partnerships, and exploring investments to break into the top 10 global music markets within 5 years.
India ranks 14th in the global music market, but for the world's largest music company Universal Music Group that operates in over 60 countries, India is one of the most promising markets along with China.
