Universal Music Group sees India a priority market for expansion

But don’t these platforms also help in content discoverability and making the songs viral?

Of course, if a song or video of ours begins to go viral on a platform, that can be an amazing moment. I wish we were more in control of those moments though. I think it's also important to recognize the distinction between a song and an artist and those viral moments can often lead to a song becoming very popular. But I think it's rare that they then lead to an artist on the other side of it as well. And that's where we have to connect the dots and take perhaps an ember and turn it into a big fire.