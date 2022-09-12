Universal Studios Beijing cuts staff as china sticks with zero-covid policy

The resort, which includes the theme park and two hotels, laid off some staff when it had to close for eight weeks in May and June during a Covid outbreak in the city, people familiar with the matter said. Its workforce was around 9,000 at the end of August, based on a social-media group the resort uses to communicate with its employees, down by as much as 25% or so from the opening, according to some of the people.

