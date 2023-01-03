University of California to invest $4 billion in Blackstone’s BREIT real-estate vehicle

Blackstone President Jonathan Gray said the investment came about as a result of a TV interview he did about BREIT on Dec. 8. Mr. Gray’s comments prompted UC Chief Investment Officer Jagdeep Bachher, who has a longstanding relationship with the firm, to contact Blackstone to ask if there was a way to work together. Mr. Gray said Mr. Bachher and his team did a significant amount of due diligence before committing to the deal, crisscrossing the country to meet with the heads of all of BREIT’s portfolio companies.