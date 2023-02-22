'Unjust, goes against principles': Wipro's salary cut for freshers spark fury

IT giant Wipro recently made headlines after suggesting that freshers waiting to join the company opt for a massive pay cut. The move has since garnered widespread criticism with employees union NITES demanding the company reconsider its ‘unjust’ and ‘unacceptable’ decision.

With the onboarding process having been delayed for months in some cases, the company had recently reached out to the selected candidates - who were offered a salary package of ₹6.5 LPA - wondering if they would be willing to join with a salary of ₹3.5 LPA. The offer was made to candidates who had gone through its velocity upskilling program to reach the higher starting salary offered to ‘Turbo’ candidates.

NITES (Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate) asserted that the decision “goes against the principles of fairness and transparency". It has demanded that the management reconsider its decision and engage in meaningful dialogue with the union to find a mutually beneficial solution.

The company meanwhile appears to be standing by its decision. “In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans. As we work to honor all outstanding offers made, this current offer creates an immediate opportunity for candidates to start their careers…" Wipro told news agency PTI in response to an e-mail query.

“Currently we have certain project engineer roles available for recruitment with annual compensation of ₹3.5 lakh. We would like to offer all our Velocity graduates in FY23 batch an opportunity to opt for these roles," the company had told freshers via email last week.

The candidates had been asked to make a decision by Monday.

"The decision to cut the salaries of the employees without prior consultation and negotiation is not only unjust but also goes against the principles of fairness and transparency. It is unacceptable that the burden of the company's financial troubles is being placed solely on the shoulders of the employees," said NITES chief Harpreet Singh Saluja.

(With inputs from agencies)

