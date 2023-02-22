'Unjust, goes against principles': Wipro's salary cut for freshers spark fury
The move has since garnered widespread criticism with employees union NITES demanding the company reconsider its ‘unjust’ and ‘unacceptable’ decision. It has also called for the management to engage in meaningful dialogue with the union to find a mutually beneficial solution.
IT giant Wipro recently made headlines after suggesting that freshers waiting to join the company opt for a massive pay cut. The move has since garnered widespread criticism with employees union NITES demanding the company reconsider its ‘unjust’ and ‘unacceptable’ decision.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×