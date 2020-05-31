Unlock 1.0: Hotels to train staff, amp up sanitisation drive before reopening

NEW DELHI : Hospitality chains have started training and upskilling their teams as the Union home ministry -- with an economic focus -- on Saturday allowed hotels and restaurants to resume operations in the 'unlock 1.0' phase. After a three-month pause, which resulted in a loss of about ₹1500 crore in March and April, the industry will be up and running from 8 June.

Hotels can only be opened depending on the veracity of coronavirus infection in the given area as decided by respective state governments.

With the danger of virus infection still looming and limited travel undertaken by customers, hotels have ramped up hygiene and sanitisation measures as safety becomes the deciding factor over price and location. Hotels across sizes have reinitiated the process of welcoming guest back by training their staff as it would have to become part of daily process and standard operating procedure (SOP).

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels said that that it has utilized the lockdown period to set-up a special task force which pre-emptively looks into the functioning and keeps a tab on operations. The chain has launched ‘S.H.I.E.L.D’ hygiene programme across its four brands - The Park Hotels, The Park Collection, Zone by The Park and Flurys.

Vijay Dewan, managing Director, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd and Deputy Chairman of CII - Eastern Region said that there is greater responsibility on the group to maintain everyone’s health and safety.

"Our existing workforce is also undergoing mandatory online and offline training sessions to ensure hygiene, sanitization, social distancing and safe operations across India. We thank our guests and associates for standing with us in these tyrant times and believing in our commitment of hygiene, health and safety," Dewan added.

InterGlobe Hotels, which runs Ibis chain of hotels across India, said it used lockdown period to carry out maintenance works within the properties and work towards sanitising all areas of the hotel.

"I believe we as a leading hotel company also have a role to play in improving the travel sentiments of the people and we aim to reconnect with our accounts to assure them that our hotels are safe and ready. Overall we are optimistic about the future and hope for a quick recovery of business," said Shwetank Singh, vice president — development and asset management at InterGlobe Hotels.

The decision to reopen hotels was imperative considering how the aviation and railways sector had begun operations and with interstate travels likely to commence in future there will be an inherent hospitality demand throughout the country said hospitality players.

However, for mid market hotels with average key count of 50-60 rooms staff crunch could be a likely challenge as they depend on the migrant workforce.

"Most of the Indian and tandoor cooking is dominated by workers from Uttarakhand and largely you would find people from Bengal in Chinese section of a hotel kitchen. So with hotels located in different locations it will be tough to get trained resources for the specialised jobs. Though I believe the new norm would be multi-skilling on man power as the launch and business inflow is going to be gradual. Any individual with knowledge of various departments and cross section working would be the prized asset for any organization," said Rishi Puri, senior vice president , Lords Hotels & Resorts.

Meanwhile, hospitality industry association the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) said that the government needs to open hospitality establishments with a clear plan that facilitate smooth operations.

"The state governments need to provide support in form of local transportation for staff. A majority of small hotels also depend on migrant workers who need to be brought back from their home states," said said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, vice president of FHRAI.

