Unlock 1.0: Hotels to train staff, amp up sanitisation drive before reopening

"Most of the Indian and tandoor cooking is dominated by workers from Uttarakhand and largely you would find people from Bengal in Chinese section of a hotel kitchen. So with hotels located in different locations it will be tough to get trained resources for the specialised jobs. Though I believe the new norm would be multi-skilling on man power as the launch and business inflow is going to be gradual. Any individual with knowledge of various departments and cross section working would be the prized asset for any organization," said Rishi Puri, senior vice president , Lords Hotels & Resorts.