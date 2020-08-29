Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Unlock 4: Metro rails allowed to operate from 7 September
Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Unlock 4: Metro rails allowed to operate from 7 September

1 min read . 08:15 PM IST Shreya Nandi

  • The standard operating procedure will be issued by the urban development ministry, according to the fresh guidelines

NEW DELHI: In much relief to commuters across major cities, the union home ministry on Saturday said metro rail services will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner.

The standard operating procedure will be issued by the urban development ministry, according to the fresh guidelines. The announcement is a part of the Unlock 4.0 guidelines announced by the home. Under the guidelines, lockdown in the containment zones will ccontinue till at least 30 September, it said.

In March, the union home ministry had restricted all public transport services--railways, metro and inter-state buses -- across the country to contain coronavirus cases. While most of the mode of transport, including, airlines, trains, cabs, were gradually allowed to operate, metro rail continued to remain shut. Metro services will increase intra-city mobility.

