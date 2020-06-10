NEW DELHI : Royal Enfield, one of India's leading manufacturers of premium motorcycles, on Wednesday announced reopening of almost 90% of its dealerships and services centres as the centre and states ease lockdown to kickstart economic activity.

As of today, more than 850 stores and 425 studio stores across India are operational for sales and service. While most of these stores are completely operational, stores in certain cities are functioning partially or on alternate days as advised by local authorities, the company said in a statement.

Vehicle manufacturers had to close their factories and dealerships in March as the Centre announced the lockdown to contain the spread of covid-19.

"We have created an engaging and convenient online approach that brings the world of Royal Enfield to the customer’s fingertips, and allows him or her to remain connected with the brand. The array of online and digital customer-centric initiatives we’ve launched is an initial step towards the larger digital journey we will undertake," said Lalit Malik, chief commercial officer, Royal Enfield.

Other leading vehicle manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd have also reopened their respective dealerships in different parts of the country. Most of these vehicle makers have resumed manufacturing operations as well.

