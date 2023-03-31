Consumer durable sales remain under the weather

The aggressive strategies to gain market share in AC segment too may also be leading to aggressive pricing and discounts. Lloyds, Daiking and Voltas are following aggressive strategies to gain market share. Even aggressive to gain market share as per Kapadia. Even analysts at Jefferies point out that Havells (Lloyd) is emerging as an aggressive player in ACs, with avg prices a tad lower than peers for similar SKUs. Also, Air Coolers is a highly competitive market, with the presence of many local manufacturers. Though Symphony is the market leader, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Havells, V Guard are also key manufacturers.