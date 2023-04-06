Unseasonal rains may boost hydro power supply

Unseasonal rains may boost hydro power supply2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 12:24 AM IST
- Hydropower usually comes into play in June as rains begin; however, as of 31 March, live storage at 146 reservoirs monitored by the Central Water Commission (CWC) was 76.058 billion cubic meters (BCM), which is 94% of the storage a year ago, and 118% of the average of last 10 years
Unseasonal rains in March have lifted reservoir levels, easing temperatures and boosting hydropower supply, offering some respite from the impending summer heat, even as the wet weather destroyed winter crops in their wake.
