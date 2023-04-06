Unseasonal rains may boost hydro power supply

In Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of large dams, the 300MW Mulshi dam had a storage level of 42% against 28% a year ago. The Koyna dam, with a capacity of 1,920MW, had a storage level of 57% of the capacity, compared to 60% during the same period last year and the 10-year average of 50% of the capacity. Vikram V., vice president and sector head of corporate ratings, ICRA, said: “Although most of the hydropower projects in the north and northeastern parts of the country are dependent on the riverine ecosystem, several hydro projects in the west and south may have been supported by the recent rains."

