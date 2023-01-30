Unsecured debt tag for govt dues to facilitate IBC rescue

The proposed change that is part of a set of amendments the ministry is working on was released on 18 January for public consultation. The deadline for submitting comments is 7 February. The Amendments may be moved in the budget session or in the subsequent session once the cabinet clears the proposals.The clarification comes in the context of a Supreme Court ruling last September in the case of a dispute between Gujarat state tax authorities and Rainbow Papers Ltd. The apex court ruled that the state is a secured creditor under the Gujarat VAT Act in whose favour a “security interest" —or lien on the assets of the company— is created by operation of the law. The state law says the first charge on the asset of a person is on account of tax dues. However, while seeking public comments, the ministry said in its proposal that “security interest" has been defined under the IBC as a right to property created by a “transaction". It is meant to be limited to “transactions", which would preclude a tax obligation.