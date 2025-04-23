Richard Branson may find it tough to promote Virgin Atlantic in Saudi Arabia. Here is why

As British carrier Virgin Atlantic is expanding its network eastward with the launch of a new daily flight to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, its founder Sir Richard Branson will have a difficult task promoting the airline.

In Saudi Arabia, government rules govern everything from food and drink to public dress and behaviour.

In the past, Branson has hoisted glamorus models and even burlesque artists to promote his airline, but has no such plans in store for Virgin’s Saudi debut.

“I don’t think we’re doing camels this time anyway,” he said on Tuesday before the flight, according to Bloomberg.

Branson is exploring to add a Virgin hotel in Riyadh or a Virgin Voyages cruise, saying depending on the outcome of discussions in coming days.

Following Saudi rules, Virgin Atlantic stops serving alcohol once the aircraft enters Saudi airspace.

However, Branson thinks that the kingdom will relax its culture, similar to Dubai, over the next 20 years.

“We have to be respectful and not ram things down their throats like we might do across the Atlantic,” he said.

Branson said he’s been in touch with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and plans to meet him during the visit this week.

Virgin Atlantic’s first flight to Kingdom Virgin Atlantic has completed its inaugural flight to Riyadh, marking the airline’s first service to Saudi Arabia.

The airline has created a specialised “Riyadh core crew” with training in Saudi culture.

On board, passengers are offered Arabic coffee and dates during pre-departure service in Upper and Premium cabins.

It also offers Halal meal options throughout the flight and plays the ‘travellers prayer’ before the safety video.

Virgin’s daily flights to King Khalid International Airport are intended to capitalise on business opportunities under the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030.

The Riyadh route serves as a gateway to Saudi attractions such as its business district, F1 circuit, theme parks, and UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The route also serves the growing community of Saudis living in the UK, which rose fivefold between 2000 and 2018.