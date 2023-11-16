Cyient partners with Thales to combat climate change.

Cyient signs letter of intent with Thales to collaborate on addressing climate change.

Cyient, a global digital, engineering, and technology solutions company, on Thursday signed a letter of intent with Thales to work to tackle climate change. The deal was packed during a signing ceremony organized on the sidelines of the 70th anniversary of Thales in India.

As part of the LoI, both companies are committed to working together to tackle climate change across their business value chains, according to its exchange filing today.

Thales is currently working with its strategic suppliers to achieve its CO2 emissions reduction targets 2030, which have been validated by the SBTi and are compatible with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement includes a 50% reduction in absolute CO2 emissions related to its operational processes (Scope 1) and energy consumption (Scope 2), and a 15% reduction in absolute CO2 emissions related to its supply chain and the use of its products by customers (Scope 3), the exchange filing read.

