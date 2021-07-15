The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has canceled the registration application of two of the projects of Supertech Ltd as the developer has failed to complete its existing projects. The developer has also failed to comply with the orders of the authority granting relief to the home buyers.

The decision was taken in the 63 rd meeting of the UP RERA under the chairmanship of Rajive Kumar. The authority has canceled the application for registration of Golf Country GH01- Phase-1A and (ii) Golf Country GH01- Phase-1B using its powers under Section 5 of RERA read with section 4(2)(B) and section-11(4)(B).

Before taking the decision, the promoter personnel were heard by the authority on 23 June 2021. The authority has asked for a detailed compliance report and convincing action plan to complete the projects from the promoter. “The authority did not find written or oral responses of the promoter satisfactory and arrived at the conclusion that it shall not be appropriate and, further, it shall not be in the interest of the home buyers to grant registration of two new projects of the company when it has not been able to complete large number of its project already registered with RERA and has also defaulted in making compliance of large number of orders passed by the authority granting relief to aggrieved home buyers of the company," stated the press release issued by the authority.

The authority will give a second chance to the promoter to re-apply for the registration of the two projects after the promoter has been able to comply with the previous orders of the authority.

“It was paramount for the Authority to protect the interest of home buyers and to ensure the provisions of the Act and the Rules from promoters," said Rajive Kumar.

“The authority shall do everything with its power to ensure justice to the home buyers and compel the promoters to complete their lingering projects," he added.

