UP RERA rejects registration application of two projects of Supertech

Before taking the decision, the promoter personnel were heard by the authority on 23 June 2021. The authority has asked for a detailed compliance report and convincing action plan to complete the projects from the promoter. “The authority did not find written or oral responses of the promoter satisfactory and arrived at the conclusion that it shall not be appropriate and, further, it shall not be in the interest of the home buyers to grant registration of two new projects of the company when it has not been able to complete large number of its project already registered with RERA and has also defaulted in making compliance of large number of orders passed by the authority granting relief to aggrieved home buyers of the company," stated the press release issued by the authority.