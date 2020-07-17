Up to 20% jobs may be cut: Ficci

“Labour-intensive manufacturing sectors depend on a large workforce on the shop- floor for operations. But social distancing norms will require different approach to resume activities. Emerging new business models and swift shift towards producing healthcare and medical equipment would also require workers to be re-skilled and up-skilled," the report said. Internet of Things (IoT) for the industries was already on the rise and now shortage of shop ﬂoor manpower due to covid-19 impact on migrant labourers, will fast track companies to integrate it to adapt to the new normal, it added.