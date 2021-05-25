The survey was conducted by the Infosys Knowledge Institute, a research arm of Infosys, with over 2,500 respondents from companies across the six regions
Enterprises in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand can add up to $414 billion in net new profits, annually, through effective cloud adoption, according to a survey conducted by Bengaluru- headquartered Infosys.
The'Infosys Cloud Radar 2021' has revealed the links between enterprise cloud usage and business growth, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Specifically, these benefits are derived from business' ability to accelerate time to market, enhance business capabilities and build a competitive edge, the statement said.
Cloud-fueled profit boosts can be attained by companies in any region or industry.
However, they only kick in when businesses have at least 60% of their systems in the cloud.
To benefit from AI on cloud, the bar is even higher.
Businesses must have at least 80% of their business functions such as cross domain business applications in the cloud for AI to boost profit growth.
Infosys President Ravi Kumar S said: "Effectively leveraging cloud is a transformational pillar in digital journeys. Where early cloud was a tool for allowing companies to rapidly scale, modern cloud allows companies to rapidly innovate."
