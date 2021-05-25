Up to $414 bn in profits can be gained by using cloud for biz growth: Infosys

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
2 min read.05:57 PM ISTPTI
The survey was conducted by the Infosys Knowledge Institute, a research arm of Infosys, with over 2,500 respondents from companies across the six regions
BENGALURU :
Enterprises in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand can add up to $414 billion in net new profits, annually, through effective cloud adoption, according to a survey conducted by Bengaluru- headquartered Infosys.
The'Infosys Cloud Radar 2021' has revealed the links between enterprise cloud usage and business growth, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Specifically, these benefits are derived from business' ability to accelerate time to market, enhance business capabilities and build a competitive edge, the statement said.
Cloud-fueled profit boosts can be attained by companies in any region or industry.
However, they only kick in when businesses have at least 60% of their systems in the cloud.
To benefit from AI on cloud, the bar is even higher.
Businesses must have at least 80% of their business functions such as cross domain business applications in the cloud for AI to boost profit growth.
Infosys President Ravi Kumar S said: "Effectively leveraging cloud is a transformational pillar in digital journeys. Where early cloud was a tool for allowing companies to rapidly scale, modern cloud allows companies to rapidly innovate."
