UP to allow companies to turn forts into hotels

NEW DELHI :On the large hilltop of Bangira lies a fort that served as a stronghold of the Chandela Kings in Balwant Nagar between the 11th and 17th centuries. To many of us, it is better known to us as the Jhansi Fort, synonymous with Rani Lakshmi Bai, the queen who single handedly fought off British troops during the freedom struggle. Very soon, you may be able to stay in a part of this sprawling 17 acre fort.

