UP to allow companies to turn forts into hotels

If all goes according to plan, this fort and 30 others in Uttar Pradesh, which have been made available for ‘adaptive reuse’ by the state’s tourism board, can be restored and developed into swank hotels
NEW DELHI :On the large hilltop of Bangira lies a fort that served as a stronghold of the Chandela Kings in Balwant Nagar between the 11th and 17th centuries. To many of us, it is better known to us as the Jhansi Fort, synonymous with Rani Lakshmi Bai, the queen who single handedly fought off British troops during the freedom struggle. Very soon, you may be able to stay in a part of this sprawling 17 acre fort.
If all goes according to plan, this fort and 30 others in Uttar Pradesh, which have been made available for ‘adaptive reuse’ by the state’s tourism board, can be restored and developed into swank hotels. The tourism board has engaged CEPT University in Ahmedabad and private consultants to help evaluate the locations and facilitate investment. It will prepare a conceptual plan, carry out situational analysis, identify key tourism development initiatives, prepare a capital investment plan, and an institutional framework for implementation.
The other forts include Talbehat fort in Lalitpur, the Baruasagar fort in Jhansi, Chattar Manzil in Lucknow, and Chunar fort in Mirzapur. This will be a bid replicate the Rajasthan tourism model, where the old forts have been turned into hotels. A majority of the forts, such as the famous fort of Jhansi, are owned by the Archaeological Survey of India.